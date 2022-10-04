ENID, Okla. — A 37-year-old Enid man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, to a count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.
Jesse Lee Rose, who was charged with the felony in March 2021, was sentenced to 25 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with all but 10 years suspended.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department was contacted in February 2021 regarding the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl.
The affidavit states the girl, who does not live in Enid, had disclosed the sexual abuse, which occurred in Enid in May 2020 while she was visiting Enid, to a counselor, who then reported it to Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
In an interview, the girl said Rose “did things to her that he shouldn’t have done more than one time,” according to the affidavit, and had been scared no one would believe her if she told anyone.
Following the investigation, Rose told a detective during an interview that he did not recall the 2020 incident but was too drunk to remember, according to EPD.
Rose will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for consideration for parole.
Upon his release, Rose will have to follow the special rules and conditions for sex offenders and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $21,242 in jail costs.
