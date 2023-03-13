ENID, Okla. — A 63-year-old Enid man was convicted last week on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd molestation.
Jeffrey Curless pleaded guilty to the two charges Friday, March 10, 2023, and received 25-year suspended sentences under the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ supervision on both, which will run concurrently.
Curless is subject to mandatory compliance with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to pay court costs; $100 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; and $25 in jail costs.
Enid Police Department took a report on Sept. 21, 2021, of a sex offense. A woman reported that Curless had engaged in suspicious behavior with the victim, who has been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The woman said two days prior, her juvenile son attempted to enter a shed at Curless’ residence, but the door was locked, according to the affidavit. The boy heard sounds coming from the victim from inside, so he recorded the incident. EPD obtained and viewed the recording.
The affidavit states the sounds coming from the victim “seem as if she is in discomfort or pain,” and she could be heard saying “no” at point in the recording.
According to the affidavit, EPD learned from the victim’s mother, who was unaware of the allegations, that the victim would stay at Curless’ house almost every weekend that he was “like a father figure to her.”
During a forensic interview, the victim said Curless was touching her inappropriately when the recording was taken, according to the affidavit. She also told the forensic interviewer Curless had touched her inappropriately other times before, too. She also disclosed an incident where she said Curless watched her change clothes and another in which she said he wanted her to touch him.
In a follow-up interview, the victim said when she would stay at Curless’ residence, she would barricade herself inside so he couldn’t get in the room to touch her, the affidavit states.
She also said Curless said, regarding the incident in the shed, that he wanted to have sex with her and pulled his pants down, according to the affidavit. She said she told Curless he could get arrested and that “you know it is illegal.” The victim said Curless said he didn’t care.
The affidavit states the victims said she left because she felt sick and said Curless knew she was uncomfortable and that she told him “no so many times.”
