ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old Enid man was sentenced Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, to 10 years in prison, with two of those years on probation, on a count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.
Nicholas Shay Scofield pleaded guilty and will have to serve eight years of his sentence with Oklahoma Department of Corrections and two years on probation after completion of his sentence with DOC.
Since the felony charge is an 85% crime, Scofield will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for consideration for parole.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department got a report on Aug. 4, 2021, that Scofield had sent sexual text messages to a 13-year-old girl five days prior.
The text message Scofield sent her asked for a specific sexual act to be performed, the affidavit states. The girl told a family member about receiving the text message, and law enforcement was then contacted.
During an interview with EPD on Aug. 12, 2021, Scofield admitted to knowing the girl and sending her the text message, according to the affidavit.
Upon his release, Scofield will have to follow the special rules and conditions for sex offenders and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; $8,550 in jail costs; and a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee.
