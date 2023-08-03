OKLAHOMA CITY — An Enid man has pleaded guilty to making threats against various government officials in and outside of Oklahoma, according to a press release issued by U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to interstate transmission of threatening communications and, as part of his plea agreement, admitted knowing his social media posts would be viewed as real threats, according to the release. He faces up to 5 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He has been in federal custody since May 19, the release states. Sentencing will be set after completion of a pre-sentence investigation report, according to online records.
On June 6, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Marshall, charging him with threatening to murder a United States official in addition to a second count of interstate transmission of threatening communications, which he pleaded guilty to Wednesday, the release states. The charge of threatening to murder a U.S. official was dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea agreement.
According to court records, on or about May 15 the FBI learned Marshall had been using Twitter to post threats to shoot or bomb several government officials and their families, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Enid Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Stoneman is prosecuting the case.
