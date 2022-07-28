ENID, Okla. — A 38-year-old Enid man will serve 15 years in prison following his guilty plea on a charge of child sexual abuse.
Jason Raye Williams received his sentence after pleading guilty Monday to one count of child sexual abuse, one count of failure to report child abuse and one count of threatening to perform an act of violence.
Williams received 30 years in total in Department of Corrections custody on the child sexual abuse charge — which is an 85% crime — with 15 years suspended. On the other two charges, which will run concurrently, Williams received six months in Garfield County Detention Facility.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, on Sept. 8, 2021, Enid Police Department took a report in reference to a sex offense involving a 14-year-old girl, who was interviewed two days later and stated that Williams would touch her inappropriately, force her to touch him inappropriately, make her watch inappropriate videos with him and show her photos and videos of a nude woman.
Later on Sept. 10, Williams was interviewed at EPD and initially said he never touched the teenager inappropriately but later admitted to touching her inappropriately eight to 10 times, according to the affidavit.
During his interview, Williams admitted during the interview he threatened to kill Falen Rene Payne, who was later arrested at the same time as Williams, if she told anyone about the abuse, the affidavit states.
Payne was charged in September with one count of enabling child sexual abuse and one count of failure to report child abuse. The former charge was amended to child neglect in May, and Payne pleaded guilty and received 15 years with DOC with all but 260 days suspended with credit for time served.
Her latter charge was dismissed without costs, and she was ordered to pay $50 to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $9,905 in jail costs.
Upon his release, Williams will have to follow the special rules and conditions for sex offenders and was ordered to pay court costs; $110 in total to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; $12,122 in jail costs; a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee; and $24.38 in medical costs.
