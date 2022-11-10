HOPETON, Okla. — An Enid man and a Major County deputy were injured after they drove off the roadway during a pursuit in Woods County at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Deputy Anthony Robinson, 42, of Chester, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup while pursuing a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, reported stolen, driven by Howard T. Selvey, 48, of Enid, according to the report.
The northbound vehicles were approximately six miles east and eight miles south of Hopeton at County Road 500 and Cleveland Road, when both pickups went through the T intersection, entered the ditch and went into a field, the OHP report states. Selvey’s pickup rolled a half-time before coming to rest on its top, the report states.
Selvey was transported via Air-Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, neck an internal trunk injuries, according to the report. Robinson was taken by Major County Sheriff’s Office to Fairview Regional Hospital where he was treated and released, the report states.
OHP lists the condition of both drivers as normal and the cause of the collision as unsafe speed.
Seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles but only in use by Robinson, according to the report.
