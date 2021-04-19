FAIRVIEW Okla. — An Enid man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle accident on Oklahoma 58 in Major County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
According to the OHP, Archie Ray Farrand, 60, was driving a 2004 Silverado pickup north on Oklahoma 58, about 3.4 miles south of Fairview, just after 6 a.m. when he went off the west side of the roadway and overcorrected, sending the truck into a broadside and then rolling over on to its top, coming to rest in the east ditch.
Farrand, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned in the vehicle approximately an hour before being freed by Fairview Fire and Rescue, according to an OHP report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report states the condition of the driver and cause of collision remain under investigation.
Farrand had been an independent contractor carrier for the Enid News & Eagle since 2019, Publisher Cindy Allen said. He had been delivering newspapers to rural towns in the western part of the newspaper’s delivery area.
