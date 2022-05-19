ENID, Okla. — A 59-year-old man was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City following a collision near the intersection of Cleveland and Chestnut on Wednesday, according to the Enid Police Department.
Ritchie Hays, of Enid, was transported to OU Medical Center after being struck on his motorcycle Wednesday evening, police said.
According to an EPD traffic collision report, around 6 p.m., 42-year-old Tanya Paulis, of Enid, was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan, attempting to leave the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot and turn left to head north on Cleveland. Paulis told police there was a pickup in the outside lane turning into the parking lot and she thought it was clear to turn.
She said she did not see Hays’ motorcycle until she struck it in the side, according to police report. Two witnesses told police Paulis did not yield the right of way.
According to the report, Paulis did not report any injuries. Hays suffered incapacitating injuries to his head and trunk, according to the report. A hospital spokesperson said Thursday afternoon Hays was not in the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.