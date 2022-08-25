AMES, Okla. — An Enid man was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022, while he was changing a tire on a vehicle near Ames.
Julio Alvarado, 43, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and head injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 6:15 a.m. Thursday on County Road 510 about 2 miles north and 1 1/2 miles west of Ames.
According to an OHP report, a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jesse Oakley, 34, of Cleo Springs, was heading east on CR 510 when it developed a flat tire. Alvarado was attempting to use the jack when the pickup was hit by a 2013 Cherokee Silverado pickup driven by Rolando Trejo, 48, of Ringwood. Trejo also was heading east on CR 510, and failed to see the other vehicle. according to the report.
Oakley and Trejo were not injured, according to the report. The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
