COLONY, Okla. — An Enid man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Washita County in southwestern Oklahoma Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Orland Mitchell Wasson, 63, was transported to Weatherford Regional Hospital and then to OU Medical Center, in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, internal and external trunk and leg injuries, according to an OHP report.
Wasson was driving a 1999 gold GMC Yukon west on Oklahoma 152, four miles south of Colony, at approximately 7:20 a.m. when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, traveling about 264 feet before striking a fence, going airborne approximately 50 feet and impacting a culvert embankment before coming to rest, according to the OHP.
Condition of driver and cause of collision are listed on the report as DUI. The vehicle was equipped with a seatbelt that was not in use, according to the report. The weather was foggy and the two-lane asphalt roadway was wet, according to the report, which OHP states is compiled based on the investigation and could “contain the opinion of the trooper.”
Washita County Sheriff's Office, Life Guard EMS and Cordell, Colony and Cloud Chief fire department assisted OHP.
