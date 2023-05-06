RENFROW, Okla. — An Enid man was seriously injured when the 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating departed the roadway at approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, on U.S. 81 just south of the Kansas state line in Grant County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Douglas Leroy Taylor, 66, was transported by ambulance to Caldwell Regional Medical Center in Kansas and transferred by air to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., where he was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injures, according to an OHP report.
Taylor was northbound on the highway, when he missed a curve and departed the roadway to the right, traveling 340 feet before the motorcycle laid over on its right side and came to rest in a ditch, according to the report. The condition of the driver was listed as normal, with the cause of the collision on the report as unsafe speed.
