COVINGTON, Okla. — An Enid man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening in southeastern Garfield County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
Michael Rogers, 44, was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle east on Oklahoma 164, about 4.4 miles east of Covington, at 6:24 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle, OHP reports. The motorcycle left the road to the right for approximately 80 feet before the front tire detached, sending the driver into the ditch, according to an OHP report.
Rogers was taken to OU Medical Center, where he was expected to be admitted with head, internal and external trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to the report.
The report lists the condition of the driver as under investigation and the cause of the collision as failure to maintain the lane. Rogers was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
