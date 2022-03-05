An Enid man who flew nearly 50 feet off of his crashed motorcycle in Garfield County was taken to a Kansas hospital for his injuries Saturday afternoon.

OHP

Theron Chick, 59, was flown by Mediflight to Hillside Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., and admitted in stable condition with arm, head and internal injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Driving a Harley Davidson south on Oklahoma 132, Chick failed to make a curve about 1 mile west and 2 miles south of Hillsdale.

The motorcycle then left the roadway and rolled twice, and Chick was ejected about 45 feet.

He was transported by Pond Creek EMS to Garber Fire Department before being flown to Wichita.

Chick was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OHP, which reported the cause of the collision as “inattention.”

