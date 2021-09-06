An Enid man was injured and admitted into the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon near Ringwood.
Jeremy Barnett, 44, was transported by Major County EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, where he was admitted in stable condition with head, external trunk, arm and leg injuries.
Barnett was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson south on Oklahoma 58 at about 3:15 p.m. when he came behind traffic turning into a Jiffy Trip a mile south of Ringwood near County Road 45, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
He attempted to break, but lost control of the motorcycle and laid it on its side, OHP reported.
The report listed “inattention/distraction outside the vehicle” as the cause of the collision. Barnett was not wearing his helmet, according to OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.