BLACKWELL, Okla. — An Enid man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle accident that killed a Blackwell woman.
Marques Odom, 34, was admitted to Blackwell Regional Hospital in good condition with arm and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 13th and Hubbard Road, 2 miles south of Blackwell.
According to the OHP report, Cynthia Cox, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of massive head trauma. She was driving a 2008 Chervolet Impala north on 13th when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Hubbard Road. Odom was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup west on Hubbard and hit Cox's vehicle on the right side.
The reports lists Cox's condition at the time of the accident as "apparently normal, distracted," and Odom's condition as "apparently normal." The cause of the collision was reported as "distracted driving; failure to stop at a stop sign." Both were wearing seat belts.
