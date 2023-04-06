ENID, Okla. — A 33-year-old Enid man was critically injured in a collision Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, at the intersection of Garriott and Van Buren, according to an Enid Police Department report.
Around 7:44 a.m. Thursday, the man had been driving a 2003 Dodge Neon south on Van Buren and was turning east onto Garriott, and a 2007 Peterbilt 379, driven by 41-year-old Eddie Campbell, of Pond Creek, was westbound on Garriott, the EPD report states.
As the man entered the intersection, so did Campbell, and the semi-truck hit the Dodge Neon, according to police.
The man, who had incapacitating injuries to his head, trunk external and internal, arms and legs, was extricated from the vehicle by Enid Fire Department, the report states; transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center; and flown via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was in critical condition as of 5:11 p.m. Thursday.
According to the report, Campbell said he was traveling at 35 to 40 mph and had a green light when the Dodge turned in front of him.
A witness, who was in the westbound turning lane to go south on Van Buren and saw the westbound red light, stated the semi-truck entered the intersection three to four seconds after his light turned red, according to EPD.
Another witness, who was eastbound on Garriott waiting to turn north on Van Buren, said she wasn't sure if the lights were changing at time but that the intersection had been empty for a short time until both vehicles entered it, the report states, and a third witness stated he was stopped southbound on Van Buren and saw the semi-truck swerve prior to impact.
Campbell was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass with non-incapacitating trunk external injuries, according to the police report.
Both the driver of the Dodge Neon and Campbell, whose condition was apparently normal, had been wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, the report states.
The crash remains under investigation, according to EPD. Anyone who witnessed the collision happen is being asked to call EPD at (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2023-2720.
