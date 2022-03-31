ENID, Okla. — A 59-year-old Enid man is facing charges of first-degree rape, sexual battery and rape by instrumentation.
Wallace Dwayne Prim was charged Wednesday after being arrested by Enid Police Department last week.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a woman contacted EPD on the morning of March 25 and said she had been sexually assaulted.
During an interview, the woman, who has a mental disability, said she met a man, later identified as Prim, at a convenience store on March 24 and told him she needed a place to stay, according to the affidavit. The woman said Prim gave her a blueberry-flavored alcoholic beverage and said she could stay at his residence in the 2400 block of East Pine, and the two got into Prim’s silver, four-door vehicle.
Once at the residence, the woman said Prim had told her about his “guard dogs” and then asked her if she wanted to smoke marijuana. The affidavit states the woman said Prim brought out a “white rock substance” and she was told to smoke it.
The woman then said after ingesting the substance, she felt “numb” and then said she fell onto a mattress in the living room area and “was passing out,” according to the affidavit. The woman said this was when Prim began sexually assaulting her.
The woman said she felt uncomfortable and tried to speak but “could not say anything.”
Prim then left the residence to go back to the convenience store. The woman said she attempted to leave but was having a difficult time standing up and moving around, according to the affidavit. The woman said she went to the back door of the residence but did not go out because of the dogs, and the front door, she said, was tied shut and had knives stuck in the door.
According to the affidavit, the woman then got sick and laid back down. Later, she said Prim, with a glass pipe and white powder substance, shook her awake. The woman said she smoked the substance because Prim made her feel uncomfortable and then asked if she could go back to sleep.
The woman said after she awoke later, Prim sexually assaulted and raped her, adding that she “thought the best course of action was to obey Prim because she didn’t want to get hurt,” according to the affidavit.
The woman said she told Prim that she “thought she was dying and that it might be her appendix,” the affidavit states. She said Prim told her to drink some water to feel better, but the woman said she told Prim she needed to go get checked out and that she would be back.
Prim unlocked and untied the door and let the woman leave, according to the affidavit. After the woman left, she was able to call 911 from another residence in the area.
Police had spoken with the woman at the house she called from, and she gave them descriptions of the man and the house she had been at. According to the affidavit, EPD then looked for and located the house, which had a silver Mercury Cougar parked in the driveway and two large dogs in the backyard, and spoke with Prim.
Prim was detained and transported to EPD for questioning.
According to the affidavit, a detective attempted to gather identifying information from Prim, but “it was obvious” that Prim was in “what appeared to be an intoxicated state” and was having difficulty staying awake and focused and carrying on conversations. Due to this, Prim was not interviewed at the time of the affidavit.
Police executed search warrants to collect evidence from Prim and from the residence, in which items consistent with the woman’s story were found. Video evidence from the convenience store also showed the woman and Prim speaking with each other, and a short time later, the woman entered the silver vehicle and left with Prim.
The affidavit states Prim’s bond was set at $75,000, and according to online court records, a determination of competency was ordered.
