ENID, Okla. — A 40-year-old Enid man is facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery and obstructing an officer.
Shane Wesley Jordan was charged with the three counts Tuesday following his arrest on Jan. 22.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Officer Frank Bruno responded to an Enid motel on Jan. 22 in reference to a domestic after the fact. A woman told Bruno that there had been an incident between Jordan and her on Jan. 21 at another motel.
The woman said she had arrived at the motel later than expected on Jan. 21, which made Jordan angry. She said Jordan had been drinking alcohol and that he got in her face and yelled expletives at her, according to the affidavit.
Eventually, the woman said, Jordan struck the right side of her head in the bathroom, causing her to fall and hit her head on the bathtub. The affidavit states the woman then said Jordan pulled her out of the bathroom by her hair, and she hit the left side of her head on the corner of the bed when he let go.
Later, the woman bought cigarettes for Jordan, who, she said, yelled and complained about her buying the wrong brand of cigarettes. She also said Jordan had bought more alcohol and was in the process of consuming it.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Jordan then began "slinging" her across the motel room, put his hands around her neck and began to squeeze. She managed to leave the motel room and went to the other motel.
The woman said she did not call 911 immediately after because she does not have a cellphone due to Jordan previously "smashing" it, according to the affidavit.
Bruno observed numerous marks and bruises and several scratches on the woman's face, along with marks and abrasions across her neck consistent with the shape and size of adult human fingers, the affidavit states.
Bruno and two other officers went to the motel to contact Jordan. According to the affidavit, Jordan opened the motel room door and said he was not Shane Jordan, although police had checked a prior booking photo of Jordan before arriving.
Police put Jordan into handcuffs, and according to the affidavit, he was "extremely uncooperative," "verbally abusive" and continued to not tell the officers who he was. Several pieces of mail addressed to "Shane W. Jordan" were in the room, and a more recent booking photo of him was sent to an officer.
Once Jordan's identity was confirmed, the affidavit states he was arrested and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility. At the jail, Jordan continued "being uncooperative" and "verbally abusive" and refused to participate with the booking process.
According to the affidavit, Jordan did admit — without being questioned — that there had been an argument between himself and the woman the previous night and that he had "used his words" against her.
Jordan's bond was denied until he appears before court, and he was ordered to not have any contact with the woman.
