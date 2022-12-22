ENID, Okla. — Special agents with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, arrested an Enid man on child pornography complaints.
With assistance from Enid Police Department's SWAT team, a search warrant was served in the 2000 block of West Oklahoma, and Mitchell Andrew Cheek, 27, was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to an OSBI news release.
On Sept. 26, 2022, the OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child pornography to a Google account. The IP address where the uploading occurred traced back to Rogers County. The investigation reveled Cheek as the suspect associated with the Google account and that Cheek had a connection to the location associated with the IP address, according to OSBI. An arrest warrant was issued for Cheek out of Rogers County.
After his arrest, Cheek was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility and a hold was placed on him for Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. Cheek will be extradited to Rogers County.
According to online court records, Cheek is facing three felony charges: aggravated possession of child pornography; obscene material; and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
