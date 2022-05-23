Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.