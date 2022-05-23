ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly punching and kneeing an 11-year-old child.
Micheal McDaniel, 33, was charged with one count of child abuse on May 18.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department and Oklahoma Department of Human Services responded May 16 to a local elementary school in reference to child abuse.
A counselor with the school said an 11-year-old boy told his teacher he had protected his sister from bullies at a park and showed multiple bruises on his back, chest and head, the affidavit states. The counselor then spoke with a 10-year-old girl, who said McDaniel had used his fist and knee on the boy at a North 9th residence.
The EPD detective and DHS employee spoke with the girl, who said the boy had gotten in trouble for leaving the bread out, according to the affidavit, and that McDaniel started kicking, throwing him at the wall and kneeing him.
According to the affidavit, the girl said McDaniel threw the boy approximately four times, rubbed his knee in his back two times, choked him in the air and slapped him.
The girl said McDaniel told her not to tell anyone about the incident and that if she did, the same thing would happen to her, the affidavit states. She also stated that McDaniel told the boy not to say anything and to tell anyone who asked that he was protecting the girl at the park.
The EPD detective and DHS employee then spoke with the boy, who stated he and the girl had gone to the park, where some unknown boys began picking on the girl. The boy said he “defended her” and was beaten up and pushed to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Contact was then made with a 6-year-old child who lives at the residence. The affidavit states the child said the 11-year-old gets hit when he gets in trouble and that on May 15, McDaniel had been dragging the 11-year-old by the shirt, “basically choking him,” and that he was hit in his stomach and back in the kitchen.
Police then spoke with the 11-year-old boy at EPD. The detective observed bruises — some purple in color and some green in color — on the boys’ chest and back and asked him if the story he had first given was true. The boy didn’t answer, the affidavit states.
The boy said he wanted to “leave what happened in the past and not talk about it,” according to the affidavit. He later stated the bread had been left out and that “he” got mad and said to stop wasting the bread.
The affidavit states the boy said he spilled something and McDaniel made him clean it up, stating “this is what happened after” and that he didn’t want to talk about his back injuries.
According to the affidavit, the boy said McDaniel grabbed him by the front of the shirt and that he was backing up and trying to get away. The boy said McDaniel possibly pushed him, causing him to fall on his back and hit a pan that was on the ground.
The boy said McDaniel picked him back up by the collar of his shirt and pushed him away, saying his “hand got me right here,” demonstrating to his back, the affidavit states. The boy said something hit his head and that McDaniel had been holding a cellphone and a lighter in his hand, so the boy was unsure what hit him. The detective felt a small knot on the left side of the boy’s head.
According to online court records, McDaniel’s bond was set at $100,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with any of the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.