ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is being accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Charlie Hulsey, 48, was charged Wednesday with one count of child sexual abuse to a child under 12. His bond was denied.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded on June 30 to an apartment complex in reference to a possible sex offense involving a juvenile.
Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a woman who said the 11-year-old girl she has temporary custody of was “acting up more than usual,” and when the woman asked the girl why, the girl said she was sexually assaulted by Hulsey, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police the girl said Hulsey had injected her with methamphetamine while at various Enid hotels and at his then-residence. The affidavit states the girl said the last incident of sexual assault occurred on June 22 or 23.
During a forensic interview, the girl said Hulsey kissed and made out with her, touched her inappropriately, used adult sex toys on her and made her perform sexual acts on him, according to the affidavit.
The girl told the forensic interviewer this first happened when she was 9 or 10 years old while she was at Hulsey’s house and that she never told her mother, according to the affidavit. When the forensic interviewer asked the girl if she ever told Hulsey to stop, the girl said she did but that Hulsey would say it was fine and to trust him. She also said Hulsey told her not to tell anyone.
According to the affidavit, the girl told the forensic interviewer about the time Hulsey put a needle containing a clear substance in her arm, saying Hulsey would “add water, chop up the clear stuff and put it onto a spoon.” She said it made her feel dizzy and throw up and that she only did it once.
A sexual assault examination was performed on the girl, and while the affidavit states no healed or acute trauma was noted, the examiner stated the results were “consistent with” the girl’s “disclosure and suspicious for abuse.”
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Grand and located mail addressed to Hulsey and a clear, glass pipe containing burnt residue.
Hulsey was brought to EPD on July 11 for an interview, and when asked by a detective if he knew “why they were saying all this stuff about him.” Hulsey stated he did not know and that it “breaks his heart,” adding that the girl had always been close to him and that he helps her with her homework and is a “father figure.”
According to the affidavit, Hulsey said the girl’s mother would get mad because the girl was respectful to Hulsey and that he’d been taking care of the girl by himself. He also said he thinks “this is all happening” because the woman is jealous.
Hulsey said he heard a lot of rumors but none of them were true and said he had “done bad things to guys in prison for this,” according to the affidavit. Police told Hulsey the girl went into a lot of detail and asked where she would’ve come up with this, and Hulsey stated “she must’ve gotten it from stuff that’s happened to her before” or maybe “from him telling stories about guys from when he was in prison.”
According to the affidavit, Hulsey also said he thought the girl’s mother was coercing the girl to say things.
Police asked Hulsey if there was any reason his DNA would be on the girl, and he said no, according to the affidavit.
