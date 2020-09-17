ENID, Okla. — A 40-year-old Enid man has been charged with making repeated obscene phone calls to Enid Police Department, the latest in a string of similar charges he has faced.
Brian Donald Scott was charged Sept. 10, 2020, with seven felony counts of obscene or harassing telephone communication, eight misdemeanor counts of calling 911 with a false alarm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit filed by EPD Sgt. Aaron Barber, Scott made a total of 16 phone calls, eight each to the city's 911 system and to non-emergency numbers at EPD, between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and about 1 a.m. Sept. 2.
Barber stated the man was making "guttural sounds as if he was pleasuring himself" on the calls, and dispatchers recognized the man's voice as "a previous offender with similar type of behaviors towards dispatch."
According to Barber's affidavit, the caller, later identified as Scott, asked to speak to dispatchers, and if he was transferred to a man, he would hang up. "Brian seemed to be intentionally seeking out and harassing the female employees," Barber wrote.
Barber went to the room at a motel in the 2700 block of Rock Island, from which several of the calls had been placed, at about 12:50 a.m. Sept. 2, where he found the occupant in the process of an obscene call to 911 dispatchers at the time, according to Barber's report. Dispatchers reported they could hear Barber knocking on the motel room door through the phone.
When the man did not answer, Barber obtained a room key from the motel manager and, after knocking loudly, entered the room.
"The door had a mattress turned on its side against the door," Barber wrote. "Brian looked over the mattress and could be seen sweating profusely" and was "completely naked."
Barber told Scott "we had major problems with him calling 911 so many times while [pleasuring himself]," and Scott responded "he needed help" and "seemed to realize what he was doing was wrong," according to the affidavit.
After Barber inquired about any drug use, Scott replied he had "injected meth," after which Barber recovered a needle and baggie that had drugs in it from the motel room toilet. Barber then placed Scott under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.
While being transported to Garfield County Detention Facility, Scott told Barber "he had a problem and did what he did because of his methamphetamine use."
The felony and misdemeanor charges related to the phone calls were filed after Barber's affidavit was submitted.
As of Thursday morning, Scott was being detained in the Garfield County Detention Facility on $5,000 bond.
Scott was arrested on similar charges in November 2018 and January 2020. He was out on bond from the four misdemeanor counts filed in January and was scheduled for a court appearance on those charges on Oct. 5. A bond appearance for the most recent charges also has been set that same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.