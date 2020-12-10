ENID, Okla. — A 30-year-old Enid man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Enid woman.
Shane Dale Perosi was charged Tuesday afternoon in the homicide of 27-year-old Martika Ferguson, according to Garfield County District Court records. Perosi is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of firearm after former felony conviction. He was denied bail.
On Nov. 29, Enid Police Department responded to a report of a woman found lying in the north alleyway of the 700 block of West Nagel. Officers arrived and found Ferguson, who appeared to have been shot in the head and was dead, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The affidavit states that video surveillance from the neighborhood where Ferguson was found showed Ferguson walking alone on Rush going east. Later, she was joined by a man, allegedly Perosi, wearing a distinctive black jacket and a cowboy hat. They were last seen on video walking into the alleyway where Ferguson was later found.
Approximately 12 minutes later, the man was seen on video walking alone eastbound in the alleyway, according to the affidavit. He later was seen again driving away on a motorcycle with "Ape Hangers" handlebars.
On Dec. 1, EPD received an anonymous tip connecting Perosi to Ferguson's death. Later that day, officers and members of EPD’s SWAT team served a search warrant at 601 1/2 W. Rush, where Perosi was found, the affidavit states.
Evidence, including a jacket that matched the one seen in the video, a shotgun and a motorcycle, were seized from the residence, according to the affidavit.
Perosi was taken to the police station and questioned, confessing he shot and killed Ferguson for allegedly "stealing from him," according to the affidavit. Perosi later was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility, where he remains.
A brill hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11, according to Oklahoma State Courts Network.
