ENID, Okla. — A 40-year-old Enid man is facing multiple charges after police said more than two pounds of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle last month.
Antony Johnson was charged Aug. 3 with one count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, one count of acquiring proceeds from drug activity, one count of maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Deputy Brant Bishop with Garfield County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on July 24 in the 5800 block of East Garriott for illegal window tint.
The driver was identified as Johnson, and Enid Police Department K9 Officer Cody Smith arrived and used his K9 partner to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, the affidavit states. The K9 partner altered to the odor of narcotics, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Deputies and officers found 2.207 pounds of a white crystalline substance, which was field-tested and showed a positive result for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. Johnson also was found to be in possession of $883 and was arrested and transported to EPD.
Detective Walter Tuttle said that a kilogram — roughly 2.2 pounds — of methamphetamine is worth $8,000 all together, but substantially more if sold in grams or ounces.
During an interview with Tuttle and Deputy Mark Vargas, Johnson said he had cocaine and several handguns at his residence on North 4th and stated he was a convicted felon, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at Johnson's residence, and officers found four handguns, three 50-round boxes of hollow point ammunition, 21.1 grams of a white powder that a detective knew to be cocaine, two digital scales, plastic baggies, red solo cups with a white powder residue, clear sandwich bags with white powder residue and clear sandwich bags with white crystalline residue, according to the affidavit.
Tuttle said this is a win for all agencies involved in the investigation, including EPD, GCSO and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
"Removing significant amounts of narcotics off the street, whether it be a kilogram or an ounce, or stopping a dealer from poisoning other citizens in Enid — is always good," Tuttle said. "The ultimate goal is to stop the illegal flow of narcotics into the city of Enid."
Johnson was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility. According to online court records, Johnson's bond was set at $1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.