ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is facing five felony charges related to a burglary and assault that happened Aug. 9, 2023, in the 200 block of Dogwood Lane.
Tyler James Eddy Foster, 18, faces two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and single counts of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. He was charged in Garfield County District Court on Wednesday.
Foster was arrested by Enid Police Department after the incident in which one man was shot in the foot and another was beaten.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, police were called to a house on Dogwood at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 9 on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 25-year-old man laying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his left foot. They also found another man, 39, who was bleeding from the left side of his head.
The 39-year-old told officers he was asleep and was awoken by someone kicking him the ribs and that he eventually was pistol whipped across the face, according to the affidavit. He told officers there appeared to be four people in the house, all of whom “appeared to be juveniles” wearing dark clothing and colored face masks.
The 25-year-old told officers, after he was loaded into a LifeEMS ambulance, that he was asleep inside the house and saw a male with a mask inside, according to the affidavit. He went outside and saw three more males coming from the back of the house being chased by his dog. The man said he chased after his dog and one of the males yelled “get back” and shot at him, hitting him in the foot. He also said the males appeared to be juveniles and were all dressed in black.
Officers found a blood trail leading from the middle of the front yard to a place near there front door where the man was first found, according to the affidavit. Two shell casings of .380 caliber were found in the street.
The detective who wrote the affidavit spoke with both men again on Aug. 10. They said they were house painters and had permission to stay at the house overnight while doing renovation work.
Three juveniles involved in the incident on Dogwood also were tied to an incident that happened earlier on the night of Aug. 8-9. Around midnight, police responded to the area of 2610 W. Garriott in response to a fight that “was later found to be a strong-arm robbery,” according to the affidavit. The victims identified the suspects as three 17-year-old males and an 18-year-old.
According to the affidavit, the four were interviewed by police and admitted to being involved in the robbery. Property stolen from the victims was recovered at one of the 17-year-old’s house.
When police interviewed one of the 17-year-olds, he admitted to being involved in both incidents, according to the affidavit. He said after the midnight incident on Garriott, they were joined by Foster and went to beat up one of the men at the Dogwood house.
The teen said Foster had a handgun and was the person who pistol whipped one man at the Dogwood house and shooting twice at the other, according to the affidavit.
Foster, in a later interview, said he gave the gun to the 17-year-old, and it was the teen who beat one man at Dogwood and shot the other, according to the affidavit. Foster said he took the gun back after the incident. Following a search, police found the gun at Foster’s house in the 1700 block of East Broadway. The gun was described as a black Smith & Wesson Shield .380 with a gold trigger, gold barrel and gold back strap. Police determined it had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
The other two 17-year-olds were interviewed by police, according to the affidavit. One refused to talk, exercising his Miranda rights, while the other did talk and said Foster beat one man at Dogwood and shot the other.
The three 17-year-olds all had pick-up and detain orders from the two incidents and were taken to the juvenile detention facility on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit.
