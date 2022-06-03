ENID, Okla. — A 35-year-old Enid man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly firing shots through a door at Enid police officers.
On May 28, Matthew Truman Travis was taken into custody and booked on two complaints of attempted first-degree murder, three complaints of aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer, and one complaint of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Travis ultimately was charged Thursday, June 2, 2022, with two felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, according to online court records.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Travis shot a pistol multiple times in the direction of Enid Police Department Officers Jeran Jones and Jason Guth.
Officers had gone to 1216 W. Cherokee after a caller contacted 911 and said Travis was “very intoxicated and possibly suicidal and homicidal.” The caller said Travis was inside the residence with his wife and children and that there were many firearms inside the house, police said.
Guth and Jones arrived on scene and were told Travis was in the basement. Upon hearing about Guth and Jones’ arrival at the house, Sgt. Tyler Evans and Sgt. Roberto Norton responded to provide additional assistance due to the involvement of weapons and children, according to the affidavit.
According to EPD, residents of the home and other people who were visiting had barricaded Travis inside the basement.
Evans said he was approaching the front door when he heard gunshots from inside the residence. Guth had his gun drawn and was backing away from the doorway to the kitchen, which is near the basement, according to the affidavit.
Guth spoke with Travis through the door of the basement. Police said Travis told the officers to slide their badges underneath the door of the basement, and he would slide his I.D. beneath the door.
According to the affidavit, Guth attempted to explain to Travis that EPD’s new badges are not the typical metal badges, but velcro patches. Travis became irate and told them they had five seconds before he opened fire on the door, according to EPD.
As the two officers began to back away from the door, Travis fired nine shots through the door at them, police said.
Neither of the officers were injured, but Jones was struck in the face by pieces of the door or rounds after Travis fired the shots, according to EPD. Travis’ wife and children, who were upstairs, were uninjured.
No shots were fired by officers, EPD said.
Evans continued speaking with Travis until Travis laid his weapon down and agreed to come out of the basement. As Travis emerged from the basement, he let Evans know that the cooler at the bottom of the stairs was filled with ammunition, according to the affidavit.
Written statements were later provided by the reporting parties and witnesses, stating that Travis had begun drinking earlier in the afternoon and became intoxicated and paranoid, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.