ENID, Okla. — A 44-year-old Enid man is facing three charges related to an incident Aug. 18, 2023, in which he is accused of trying to entice a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle.
John Christian Gravlee is facing charges of stalking, impersonating a public officer and larceny of lost property, according to online court records. Bond was set at $1 million and a competency evaluation was ordered.
According to Enid Police Department and an affidavit filed in Garfield County District Court, Gravlee was arrested about 8 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 500 block of West Birch.
Officers were called to the scene by the teen’s mother after the boy had been contacted by Gravlee twice over the past two days, according to an EPD news release.
The teen told officers Gravlee approached him Aug. 17 as he was walking home from school. He said Gravlee asked him if he was his son. The teen told Gravlee he was not and Gravlee left.
The morning of Aug. 18, Gravlee again approached the teen, asking the teen if he was his other son. The teen said when he told Gravlee he was not, Gravlee then attempted to entice him into his vehicle, offering him a ride, according to EPD. The teen said he did not get in the vehicle and, after missing the bus, went home.
The woman said after her son arrived home, Gravlee began loudly knocking on the door, according to EPD. When she answered, Gravlee asked her if her son was OK.
The woman said she asked Gravlee who he was and Gravlee identified himself as being with the Department of Defense, according to EPD. He told her he was following up on child abduction cases. When the woman asked for his credentials, Gravlee produced a DoD ID card, but would only show her the back of the card. She asked to see the front of it and saw there was a photograph of a woman on the ID.
Officers spoke with Gravlee, who said his son was missing and the teen “looks identical” to his son, according to the EPD news release. When asked for his identification, Gravlee provided officers with the DoD ID card belonging to a woman.
Gravlee also is facing two charges in a separate case.
In that case, he is accused of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting an officer.
According to an affidavit, police were called June 15, 2023, to the 400 block of West Cherokee in reference to a man chasing another man with a hammer.
Police determined Gravlee was the man with the hammer and a hatchet, according to the affidavit. Witnesses said he was rambling about government conspiracies, his wife kidnapping his son and needing a ride so he could kill his wife and mother. He then attacked a man on a bicycle, who rode away, according to the affidavit.
After Gravlee was handcuffed, he punched an EPD lieutenant in the face several times, according to the affidavit. He was tasered by an EPD sergeant, and fought with that officer as well.
He is scheduled to return to court for a bond appearance in both cases at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 11.
