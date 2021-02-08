Enid Police Department

ENID, Okla. — An Enid man has died following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday evening at 400 S. 30th.

Troy Litterell, 56, of Enid, was driving a 2001 red Dodge pickup southbound in the inside lane when his truck struck the curb and then a bridge support around 5:32 p.m. Sunday, according to Enid Police Department.

Litterell was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center but did not survive the crash, EPD said.

EPD still is investigating the crash.

