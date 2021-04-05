ENID, Okla. — An Enid man was found dead following a hotel room fire Saturday morning, April 3, 2021.
William Leroy Gainer Sr., 48, was found deceased in the bathroom, with a dog that also died, inside Room 171 at Enid Inn, 2901 S. Van Buren, when fire and police personnel responded to the reported blaze at 9:17 a.m..
Upon arrival, fire personnel saw smoke coming from a lower floor window on the south side of the inn. Firefighters entered the room through a window and extinguished the fire, which mainly was confined to the bed and mattress, according to the Enid Fire Department.
Fire damage was contained to the room, though smoke damage extended to a few rooms in each direction and in the hallway, according to an EFD spokesperson.
The fire likely was accidentally caused by a cigarette or smoking materials and originated on the bed, according to the fire department. The remains of a smoke alarm were found inside the room.
EPD detectives are working with the fire marshal, and the investigation is ongoing. An official cause of death has not been determined.
The Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene and will conduct an autopsy, according to officials.
