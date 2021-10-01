ENID, Okla. — A 21-year-old Enid man has been charged with three felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 after a report of child sexual abuse was made to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.
Brandon Woodruff was charged on Tuesday with the felonies, which are punishable by imprisonment for not less than 25 years.
An arrest warrant for Woodruff was issued on Sept. 15, but West said he has not been located yet. His bond is set at $75,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Covington Police Department Chief Randall West was contacted by a dispatcher from the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 to inform him of an individual reporting the sexual abuse of a now-9-year-old girl in Covington.
The abuse occurred about five years ago when the girl was 5 years old and Woodruff was 16 to 17 years old.
During a forensic interview on Jan. 19, the girl said Woodruff did “grown-up things” with her on three separate occasions.
The girl told the interviewer that her mother had walked into the room during the first incident, told her to leave the room and yelled at Woodruff for “a long time,” the affidavit states, but that her mother “never told anybody.”
During an interview with West and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Phillip Ott on March 18, Woodruff admitted to having sexually assaulted the girl, according to the affidavit.
Prior to the interview, West and Ott decided not to arrest Woodruff based on any perceived confessions they “might obtain during the interrogation since the incidents occurred four years ago and Woodruff was around 16 years of age when the incidents were committed.”
The girl’s mother was charged with one count of failure to report child abuse, and an arrest warrant for the girl’s mother was also issued earlier this week.
