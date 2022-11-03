ENID, Okla. — A 40-year-old Enid man is facing a single count of distribution of obscene material or child pornography.
Martin Cornejo was charged Tuesday with the felony, which is punishable by no more than 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Detective Austin Lenamond reviewed a CyberTip on Oct. 19, 2022, and saw a video of a prepubescent girl having sex with who appeared to be an adult man, and the CyberTip indicated Cornejo had send the video via Facebook Messenger.
Detective Jose Torres spoke with Cornejo that same day at EPD, and Cornejo said he sent the video to a woman on Facebook Messenger and that the girl in the video looked to be about 12 or 13 years old. The affidavit states Cornejo said he didn't remember the video and that he no longer had it.
On Oct. 20, Lenamond looked through the Cellebrite data on Cornejo's cellphone and saw a video with a cover photo of a boy who appeared to be around 10 years old with an adult woman, according to the affidavit.
Following the cover photo on the same video, it showed a prepubescent boy having sex with an adult woman, the affidavit states. The video didn't show any faces and was in a different language.
Torres interviewed Cornejo at EPD again on Oct. 25, and Cornejo was shown the cover photo of the child pornography video. According to the affidavit, Cornejo stated the woman was approximately 30 years old and that the boy was 11 years old. Cornejo said he never watched the video and just deleted it, and it was found in a recently deleted file on the cellphone.
Cornejo's bond was set at $25,000.
