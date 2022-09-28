ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is facing a child neglect charge after authorities found a young child on a front porch and had to wake up the man, who was asleep in a chair outside and "smelled of alcohol."
Jefferson Jabeo, 39, was charged with the felony on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a woman called 911 on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, and reported she had noticed the child on a front porch in the 1800 block of East Oklahoma.
The woman said she didn't see any adults, periodically hearing the child yelling "mama" and "daddy." She decided to report it after almost an hour of the child not being let inside the residence, according to the affidavit.
Enid Police Department officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found the 5-year-old sitting on the front porch and Jabeo asleep in a chair in the driveway. According to the affidavit, officers attempted to wake Jabeo up by speaking to and shaking him, clapping their hands and tapping his foot before being able to shake him awake.
The affidavit states Jabeo's eyes were watery and bloodshot and that he "appeared confused" when officers asked him what was going on. Jabeo was then told he had been asleep outside, leaving the child unattended.
Jabeo then got up to let his son inside and almost fell while attempting to walk up the stairs, according to the affidavit, and officers told him to sit in a chair outside.
According to the affidavit, Jabeo stated he let the child outside to play while waiting for his wife to get off work. Officers asked Jabeo if he had been drinking, and Jabeo said he had drank "only three cans" but later said "maybe eight beers."
The smell of intoxicants coming from Jabeo was "very strong, indicating that he had drank more" than he said, according to the affidavit. An on-call agent from the Department of Human Services was called, and the agent stated that while speaking with him, Jabeo "smelled of alcohol."
