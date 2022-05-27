ENID, Okla. — An Enid man has been charged with one count of child abuse after allegedly spanking a 5-year-old child, leaving bruises.
The felony charge against Joshua White, 33, was filed Thursday, and White’s bond was set at $10,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Officer Bobby Reames took a report of child abuse on May 4. A woman said that on April 26, the 5-year-old boy went to stay with White for the week, and when the boy came back, the woman noticed red marks on the his buttocks.
The woman asked the boy happened, and he said he had been studying “sight words” with White and was struggling, the affidavit states, and that’s when White allegedly spanked the boy.
During a May 9 interview, the boy said he only gets spanked by White and that White only uses his hand, according to the affidavit.
The boy said while he was getting spanked, White told him to “stop guessing words,” the affidavit states. The boy said he was spanked a lot more than five times, that White made him “stand on the wall” and that another child had watched this happen.
The other child was interviewed and, when asked what happens when he gets in trouble, said he gets spanked up to five times, according to the affidavit. The child said he saw White spank the 5-year-old 10 times because the boy “had trouble with his ‘words’” and said it was the word “cold.”
Detective Austin Lenamond contacted White and told him about the investigation, and White said the incident was from when he spanked the 5-year-old, according to the affidavit.
Lenamond reviewed photos that were taken by the woman and Department of Human Services and saw severe bruising that covered the boy’s entire buttocks and continued below and to the sides of his buttocks, the affidavit states. There are photos from different stages of the bruising, going from red to a darker shade and then to a yellow-green color.
A local pediatrics specialist was shown photos of the boy’s injuries and stated that the injuries “appear to show ruptured capillaries, followed by a bruising pattern and development of fingerprints,” according to the affidavit.
The pediatrics specialist stated the injuries are “consistent with spanking multiple times by hand” and “can be called excessive,” the affidavit states.
