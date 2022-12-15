ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old Enid man has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly throwing a cat against a wall and killing it.
Tyler Gonzalez was charged Wednesday with the single felony count, which carries a punishment of up to five years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, up to one year in the county jail or a fine of up to $5,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded on Dec. 8 to a residence on North 10th in reference to a domestic disturbance and made contact with the reporting party and a woman who said she'd had an argument with Gonzalez earlier in the evening.
The woman and a child had left and gone to another woman's house and said when they returned back home, Gonzalez was "upset that she had been gone all day and that she didn't have time to get him some new vape cartridges before the store closed," according to the affidavit.
During the argument, the woman said Gonzalez became extremely angry and threw the family cat against the wall. She said "there was blood everywhere" and believed the cat was deceased, the affidavit states.
The woman said the child witnessed the argument. She also said Gonzalez did not touch either of them and that there was no history of physical abuse, but she said she was concerned for Gonzalez' mental health.
Officers went to a residence on East Park and spoke with Gonzalez, who acknowledged the argument with the woman and said it was primarily about money, according to the affidavit.
When asked about the family cat, Gonzalez became quiet and told officers he had thrown it against the wall and that the cat died as a result, and its body had been placed in a trash can, which officers confirmed, according to the affidavit.
Gonzalez was arrested and transported to Garfield County Detention Facility without incident. He was released on a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.