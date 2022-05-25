ENID, Okla. — A 63-year-old Enid man is facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Andrew Page was arrested May 18 and charged Tuesday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 6:42 p.m. May 18, Enid Police Department responded to the 1100 block of West Randolph in reference to a possible domestic in progress.
The reporting party said the subjects still were fighting inside the residence and could hear them yelling, according to the affidavit.
Upon arrival, police spoke with Page, who said he and a woman were in a verbal argument. The woman said Page had choked her and "slapped her silly," the affidavit states.
The woman said she lost consciousness while she was being choked, and an officer on the scene observed red marks on the woman's throat and neck and a bruise on her neck, consistent with being choked, the affidavit states.
Page's bond, according to the affidavit, was set at $15,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
