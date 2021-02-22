ENID, Okla. — A 30-year-old Enid man was arrested early Saturday on complaints of rape, lewd molestation, using technology to solicit a minor and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to Enid Police Department.
Officers found Ival Ray Coleman at 3:47 a.m. Feb. 20 in a parked, running vehicle with a 13-year-old girl, according to EPD.
The girl told officers she met Coleman on SnapChat and told him she was 16. After seeing a photo of Coleman and realizing how old he was, she told him she actually was 13, to which she said Coleman told her that was OK, EPD said.
The girl sent Coleman her address and she snuck out of her home and got into Coleman's vehicle. According to EPD, the girl said Coleman began touching her under her clothing, performed oral sex on her and raped her two times.
The investigation is ongoing.
