Enid News & Eagle
Enid Police Department Internet Crime Against Children detectives arrested a 40-year-old Enid man Wednesday on more than 20 complaints of manufacturing, possession and distributing child pornography and lewd molestation.
Jason Wallis was booked after an interview with Sgt. Aaron Barber. Wallis is facing complaints of possession of child pornography, six counts of distribution of child pornography, six counts of manufacturing child pornography, 18 counts of lewd molestation, a count of rape by instrumentation and a count of violating Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
On Dec. 31, Barber was contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to a man in Enid uploading images of child pornography to Tumblr. The investigation led Barber to Wallis, who came to the station for an interview.
During the interview Wednesday, Wallis admitted to uploading the image in question to Tumblr and later showed Barber multiple images of child pornography he had on his cellphone, according to a news release from police. Subsequently in the interview, Wallis admitted to possessing, distributing and manufacturing child pornography, both still images and videos.
Wallis also admitted to the sexual abuse of three children, ranging in age from 7 months old to 5 years old, according to the EPD release. He told Barber he typically targeted those ages 10 to 12 when viewing child pornography but also viewed images with children ages 4 to 7.
The investigation into Wallis is ongoing. Police said they believe there are other people involved and further arrests could be made.
