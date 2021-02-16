Enid man arrested on complaints of rape, using technology to solicit minor

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department detectives arrested a 20-year-old Enid man Tuesday afternoon on complaints of rape and using technology to solicit a minor, according to EPD.
Semion Asael Moore Ramirez was arrested around 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at an Enid motel after communicating with a detective posing as his 12-year-old victim and leading detectives to his room.
Ramirez was arrested on two complaints of first-degree rape, two complaints of rape by instrumentation, one complaint of soliciting sexual communication/conduct with a minor by use of technology and one complaint of violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to EPD. He was booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility without incident.
On Jan. 29, a report was made with EPD by an adult who said the 12-year-old girl disclosed that she was raped by a man, later identified as Ramirez, according to EPD.
While investigating, Detective Randy Wilson posed as the girl and communicated with Ramirez using her SnapChat account. Ramirez arranged to meet with the victim Tuesday afternoon at the motel for sexual activities, EPD said in a release.
Detectives arrived at the motel around 1 p.m., and Ramirez gave them directions to the room and his room number in SnapChat messages, according to EPD. Detectives then messaged Ramirez to open the door, which he did, and he was arrested.
In the release, EPD encouraged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s social media accounts and friends lists, saying “if there are accounts where your child doesn’t know that person in real life, it is best to delete or block those accounts.”
