ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old Enid man was arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities said he attempred to rob someone at OnCue.
Kade Christopher Browning was arrested on complaints of attempted armed robbery, shooting from a moving vehicle, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from Enid Police Department.
At 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a possible robbery in progress on 9th and Oklahoma. A 33-year-old Enid man told police he was parked at the OnCue at 1623 S. Van Buren when Browning pulled up next to him in a dark-colored GMC Envoy and motioned for him to come over, according to police.
When the man approached, Browning pulled out a gun and asked for money. The man put his hands up and backed up toward his vehicle, the report said, and Browning then sped off. Two other passengers were in the vehicle.
The man followed Browning from OnCue to 9th and Oklahoma, where Browning then fired a gun three times from the vehicle, police said.
The GMC Envoy then went to a residence in the 900 block of East Oklahoma. After locating the vehicle, EPD officers and Garfield County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived at the residence and surrounded the house, telling the residents they needed to come out with their hands up, according to the report.
An elderly man, later identified as the homeowner, came out and said Browning may be inside with a few others. Browning eventually came out along with the two passengers, and the homeowner gave officers permission to clear the residence while two officers prepared search warrants for the vehicle and for the residence.
Browning told officers he had gone to OnCue to pick up his girlfriend and said that the man, whom Browning said he didn’t know, at the gas station had come up to his vehicle “out of nowhere” to try and start a fight and that he was hitting Browning’s vehicle with a wrench or tire iron, police said.
Browning said he showed the man his gun to try and scare him off. After leaving OnCue, Browning said the man followed him and that he drove through parking lots to try and lose the man, the report said. Browning said he fired the shots to get the man to stop following him.
Search warrants were executed for the residence and the Envoy, according to police. Inside the home, police recovered the pistol, two magazines and ammunition, suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, numerous empty containers and drug paraphernalia.
The man and the two passengers were released and allowed to leave.
Browning was placed under arrest and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility without incident.
