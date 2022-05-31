ENID, Okla. — A 35-year-old Enid man was arrested on multiple complaints Saturday night after allegedly firing nine shots through a door at police.
Matthew Truman Travis taken into custody and booked on two complaints of attempted first-degree murder, three complaints of aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer and one complaint of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
According to Enid Police Department, officers responded on a mental health call to 1216 W. Cherokee at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022.
The caller said Travis was "very intoxicated and possibly suicidal and homicidal," that he was inside the residence with his wife and children and that there were many firearms inside the house, police said.
Officers Jason Guth and Jeran Jones arrived on scene and were told Travis was in the basement.
According to EPD, residents of the home and other people who were visiting had barricaded Travis inside the basement.
Guth contacted and spoke with Travis through the door of the basement. Police said Travis told the officers to slide their badges underneath the door of the basement, and he would slide his ID beneath the door.
When the officers refused. Travis became irate and told them they had five seconds before he opened fire on the door, according to EPD.
As the two officers began to back away from the door, Travis fired nine shots through the door at them, police said. The officers backed away from the door and took cover.
Neither of the officers were injured, but Jones was struck in the face by pieces of the door or rounds after Travis fired the shots, according to EPD. Travis' wife and children, who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, also were uninjured.
No shots were fired by the officers, EPD said.
Sgts. Tylan Evans and Roberto Norton arrived at the residence as the shots were fired, and Evans ordered Travis to put the gun down and come out with his hands in the air, according to police.
Evans continued speaking with Travis until Travis laid his weapon down and agreed to come out of the basement.
