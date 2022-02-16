ENID, Okla. — A 30-year-old Enid man was arrested on Tuesday morning for violating conditions of the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
Kenneth Jerrale Johnson had registered as a sex offender on Nov. 15, 2021, at Enid Police Department. However, according to a press release from the department, Johnson was told the address he registered was not in an approved area and that he could not stay there.
Det. Sgt. Shawn Ramsey read Johnson the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration and Notice of Duty to Register paperwork. The release states that after reading all of the paperwork, Johnson was asked if he understood all of the information.
Johnson said he did, then initialed all of the required areas of the paperwork and signed the paperwork.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Ramsey learned Johnson was no longer residing in an approved area and had been living in the 1300 block of North Central.
Ramsey interviewed Johnson, and according to the release, Johnson admitted to staying at a residence on Central, despite signing paperwork the day before registering another address.
Johnson was arrested by Ramsey on complaints of failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender residing too close to a school, police said.
