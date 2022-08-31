ENID, Okla. — A 44-year-old Enid man is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly using an infant as a shield as police were attempting to arrest him.
Preston Dority was charged Tuesday in Garfield County District Court with one count of child abuse and one count of obstructing an officer.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department officers went to Dority's residence in the 400 block of South Monroe around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 to serve a felony arrest warrant.
Upon arrival, officers saw Dority smoking a cigarette on the front porch, and as the officers approached, Dority retreated back into the residence and shut the door behind him, the affidavit states.
Officers knocked, announcing multiple times EPD was at the door and that Dority had felony warrants and needed to come to the door. Dority, who could be heard inside the residence, refused to come to the door, which was later breeched, according to the affidavit.
Once the door was breeched, further verbal commands were given to Dority to exit the residence. Dority had retreated back into the house and grabbed his 5-month-old daughter and went toward the door with the baby in his arms "covering his chest and head like a shield," the affidavit states.
As Dority reached the front door, the affidavit states he shouted "shoot" while still holding the baby "against his chest like a shield protecting him and prevention action from" officers at that time. Dority then shut the front door and locked the dead bolt.
The door was breeched again, and officers entered the residence, having to forcefully remove the infant from Dority's arms before he was placed in custody for his warrants, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Dority's bail was set at $100,000.
