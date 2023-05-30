OKLAHOMA CITY — An Enid man is facing a felony charge in federal court of making threats against several government officials.
Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, is facing one count of transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Oklahoma City on May 23, 2023.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, on or about May 15, 2023, the FBI learned that Marshall had communicated via Twitter threats to kill multiple public officials, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who are all Republicans.
If found guilty, he faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and a special assessment of $100. He also would be required to serve up to three years of supervised release. Marshall has been detained pending further proceedings in the case.
This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Enid Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Stoneman is prosecuting the case.
