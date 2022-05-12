ENID, Okla. — A 59-year-old Enid man is facing charges of feloniously pointing a firearm or in the alternative, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
Michael De La Cruz, a former restaurant owner, was charged Tuesday with the three counts.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded on May 6 to an apartment in reference to a man, later identified as De La Cruz, wanting to harm himself.
Upon police's arrival, De La Cruz agreed only to speak with one of the officers on scene, so another officer went to speak with the reporting party, a woman, at another address.
The woman said on May 6, De La Cruz arrived at the residence unannounced and that she made contact with him as he was seated in the kitchen, the affidavit states.
De La Cruz had brought a black duffel bag with him, the woman noticed, and at one point, De La Cruz reached into the duffel bag and pulled out a firearm, according to the affidavit.
The woman, using her cellphone to reenact the action, said the barrel of the firearm was pointed at her, and every time she tried to move, De La Cruz would readjust the firearm to ensure the barrel was aligned with where she was standing, the affidavit states.
The woman said she didn't leave the residence because she "didn't want to get shot" and that De La Cruz threatened her. According to the affidavit, the woman said De La Cruz "kept saying he wasn't going to," but that she was scared to turn her back.
The other officer who spoke with De La Cruz identified a duffel bag inside the apartment containing a firearm and a handwritten note. The affidavit states the officer took possession of the firearm, noting that the magazine was ejected and loaded with live rounds.
According to online court records, De La Cruz's bond was set at $200,000. He was released from Garfield County Detention Facility on Thursday.
