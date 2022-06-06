ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old Enid man is facing a second-degree rape charge after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Xavier McDonald was charged with one felony count of second-degree rape on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
According to an affidavit filed in the case on May 29, Enid Police Department Officer Jordan O’Reilly spoke with a man and a 15-year-old girl at EPD in reference to the girl having sex with McDonald.
The man said he had overheard two other children having a conversation about the girl and McDonald. After a period of time listening, the man confronted them, asking if they knew if the girl and McDonald had ever had sexual intercourse, and the two said they had, according to the affidavit.
The man went to an address on West Broadway, where the girl had been located by the man’s wife via a tracking application, and told the girl she needed to come outside due to a family emergency, according to the affidavit. The girl exited the residence and attempted to get into another vehicle driven by another man.
According to the affidavit, the man said he began yelling at this other man, saying the girl was only 15 years old, that he was her father and that he needed to let her out immediately. The girl exited and got into the man’s vehicle, and they then went to the police department.
The girl told O’Reilly she said she had been “seeing him” since the end of January after meeting McDonald at a friend’s birthday party, according to the affidavit. By “seeing him,” she said she stayed at his house where they hung out and watched movies. When O’Reilly asked if that was all, the girl said they “have sex,” later adding it happens every time she sees him and that the last time had been on May 26. The girl’s cellphone was seized by police.
Sgt. Tyler Evans and O’Reilly then went to the West Broadway residence to interview McDonald. A woman answered the door, and police told her they needed to speak with McDonald about an incident that also involved the other man, whom she said was home.
The other man said he was just trying to give the girl a ride home when the man had arrived, and O’Reilly asked why the girl had been there, according to the affidavit. The woman said the girl was there visiting her and that she is like the “neighborhood mom” whom children can go to when they’re having problems.
A short time later, McDonald emerged and told police he and the girl were just friends. When told that the man was accusing McDonald of raping her, McDonald immediately said, “No,” according to the affidavit.
O’Reilly told McDonald the girl had told him they had consensual intercourse multiple times. McDonald said he met the girl at a party six or seven months ago and that she claimed to be 18 years old.
McDonald said at the party, he was intoxicated and that “his main focus was not confirming her age,” according to the affidavit. He said after having sexual intercourse with the girl at the party, she told him her age, and he said he did not have sexual intercourse with her again, according to the affidavit. He later told police there was one more time, but he couldn’t remember if it happened before or after the hotel instance.
O’Reilly told McDonald the girl said they’d had sexual intercourse multiple times, including “last week,” but McDonald said the girl hadn’t gone to the West Broadway residence that previous week and that he did not see her.
McDonald then spoke to the woman, who said she saw the girl last week after giving her a ride from one house to another, but not the West Broadway residence, the affidavit states. The woman said the girl wanted to leave her friend’s house because the friend’s boyfriend had touched her inappropriately. McDonald wondered if that was the incident the man was thinking about and said he did not know how to pronounce the friend’s boyfriend’s name but that it started with a “D.”
McDonald confirmed with O’Reilly he did not see the girl “last week” but said he had seen her at the West Broadway residence one or two weeks prior to that and said they did have sexual intercourse then, according to the affidavit.
O’Reilly explained to McDonald that a 22-year-old cannot have sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and that that is a crime, and McDonald said, “Yes, sir,” to both, according to the affidavit. McDonald was then placed under arrest.
The woman stated she was going to ask the girl “a lot of questions,” and McDonald said, “Yeah, because she never told me she was 15,” and that, “She told me she was 16 and over,” according to the affidavit.
O’Reilly told the woman it would not be a good idea for her to question the girl, and McDonald and others present “spent a decent amount of time discussing her age, as none of them allegedly knew she was 15” years old, according to the affidavit.
According to online court records, McDonald’s bond was set at $100,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the girl.
