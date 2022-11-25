ENID, Okla. — The spirit of Christmas will flood downtown Enid on Friday, as the 29th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains commences.
Always held the day after Thanksgiving, this year’s event will be from 5-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid, said ELUTP is always a “community-favorite event” to get Enid in the mood for Christmas and has become a tradition for a lot of families.
“This was (my family’s) tradition — going to Enid Lights Up the Plains to kick off Christmas,” she said. “It’s like a Hallmark ‘Christmas Wonderland Village.’ Last year, we partnered with The One Enid to have (The Christ Tree)’s lighting, … so with that, we had so many other people hear about us, Enid and the tree. I’m just excited to see how this event continues to grow and becomes a favorite for other people.”
Rapp said organizers have been preparing for and working on ELUTP since May, since last year’s event brought in about 30,000 people with The One’s world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree — The Christ Tree.
“It’s been ‘all hands on deck,’” Rapp said. “This is 95% volunteer efforts, besides (MSE staff), … so it’s a community effort on this. The behind-the-scenes stuff and preparation is done by mostly our staff, but leading up to (ELUTP), such as decorating and getting our light-up toys ready and then the day of the event — it’s a lot of volunteers.”
On Friday, organizers will begin getting everything prepared at 10 a.m., and several downtown Enid streets will be blocked at 3 p.m.
Holidays on Ice, downtown Enid’s outdoor ice skating rink, will be open from noon to 11 p.m.
At 5 p.m on the Garfield County Court House lawn, myriad activities will begin, including opportunities to meet and take photos with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.
The Bill Collectors will play Christmas music from the Gazebo, and dozens of food trucks and vendors will be set up.
Light-up toys and limited edition ELUTP T-shirts will be available to purchase at MSE’s booth, and multiple businesses in the area will stay open late.
“A lot of downtown businesses have specials and fun things going on in their shops,” Rapp said.
The Parade of Lights will begin at 6:15 p.m. Entries will line up on Maine between Second and Grand and will go north on Grand, west on Randolph, south on Independence and west on Maine, where it will end.
“We have quite a few entries this year, so it’s going to be a really good parade,” Rapp said.
Following the Parade of Lights, The One’s ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Christ Tree will be lit just before 8 p.m., with Ann Price serving as the grand lighting marshal, and the Park Avenue Grand Finale Fireworks, located in the area behind Park Avenue Thrift, will begin shortly after.
The One Enid Band Christmas Concert will begin at 8:15 p.m., finishing up the activities.
Nicole Winfield, project coordinator of The One, said she’s excited for ELUTP and for the lighting of The Christ Tree.
“Last year was just such a magical moment — not only for myself, but I think for anybody that came to see this,” she said. “To see it go from being dark to being lit all of a sudden, and then the fireworks go off — it’s such an experience.”
Rapp said she’s expecting to see around 30,000 people again, like last year. Rapp said handicap parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis near the Enid Public Schools’ Administration Building.
Other parking will be available just outside the downtown area, and shuttles will also be available until 9:30 p.m. for people parking at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center and Enid High School.
Enid Police Department and Enid Fire Department will also be on-scene to help ensure things run smoothly and that everyone stays safe.
Rapp said ELUTP will only be canceled if lightning is close by and dangerous, but the event will go on even if it rains.
For more information, visit Main Street Enid, Inc. on Facebook or https://www.mainstreetenid.org.
Other holiday season events
After ELUTP, more Christmas activities will occur near The Christ Tree. Family friendly events will be held on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
A “Christmas Cruise” car show will be held downtown on Dec. 3, with the vehicles cruising around the tree. Music will be played, and food trucks will be available for attendees.
On Dec. 10, “Christmas Critters” will be held featuring reindeer and Percheron horses, animals from a petting zoo, music, food trucks and crafts and an “education feature” from Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
“Storybook Night” will be held on Dec. 17. Different stations where children can sit and listen to various stories will be set up around the tree. Characters will be walking around, and crafts will also be available.
For information about events from The One, visit The One Enid on Facebook or https://theoneenid.com.
Holidays on Ice will also run through Jan. 8, 2023, including skate times on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. For hours and price information, visit https://www.skateinenid.com.
Rapp said a “Rave at the Rink” night is planned, as well, from 8-11 p.m. on Dec. 9, and another Pop Ups on Park St. event will be held Dec. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.