Enid Lights Up the Plains is set to kick off the Christmas season, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Enid.
Enid Lights Up the Plains will include the downtown ice rink, in the parking lot south of Stride Bank Center and Cafe Garcia, on South Grand. The event also will feature live Christmas music by the Bill Collectors, a special performance by Enid Twirling Academy, City Cheer and DanceWorks, visits with Santa Claus, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides, the Tree of Lights and the Holiday Market Stall photo stations.
The Christmas Lights Parade starts at 6 p.m., followed by the Park Avenue Thrift Enid Fireworks Finale at 7:15 p.m.
Parking to view the fireworks will be available in the lots between Oklahoma and Park and south to Andrews Real Estate on Grand. Lots off Cherokee, adjacent to the Security National Bank drive-through and west of Stride Bank Center, will be closed for the fireworks staging zone.
Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid, said the 27th annual edition of Enid Lights Up the Plains will be a “fun, family friendly event.”
“This is an event people look forward to every year,” Beurlot said, “and it will be a great way for people to celebrate the holiday season this year — outside, and in a safe way.”
Beurlot said special steps are being taken this year to allow people to enjoy the downtown activities, and support local merchants, while taking responsible COVID-19 precautions.
The parade route has been expanded, she said, to make it visible at the ice rink, and also to spread out the celebration for the sake of social distancing.
A “park-and-watch” area also will be available in the Enid Public Schools Administrative Services Center parking lot, at Park and Washington, for people who want to enjoy the festivities but remain in the safety of their vehicles.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this to the Enid community,” Beurlot said, “and to offer more options this year to accommodate everyone.”
Beurlot said masks are “highly encouraged” when social distancing cannot be maintained, and hand sanitizer will be available at stations around the downtown Square.
The event will give people an opportunity to safely bring some joy to town, Beurlot said, in a year when joy is especially needed.
“This is a chance to come out, be outside and enjoy the season while being safe,” Beurlot said. “It’s something everyone can enjoy, especially with everything else going on this year.”
For more information on Enid Lights Up the Plains, visit http://www.mainstreetenid.org/enid-lights-up-the-plains.html.
Admission to the ice skating rink is $12 per person, which includes skates, with group rates at $10 each for 10 to 30 skaters and $8 each for groups of more than 31.
