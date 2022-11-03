ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid officially has named Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s new director.
On Monday, Theri Ray, who has been the interim library director for about one year, was chosen for the position.
Ray has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and said it was her passion for what public libraries stand for that made her want to be the library director.
“I am all about helping people,” Ray said. “The background between psychology and education, I think, leads directly to public libraries. I like to help people get the information that they need. I like to help people make informed decisions. … I think, ‘Tell me what you’re looking for, and I’ll help you find it,’ fits very nicely with the, ‘I want to help people.’”
Originally from Illinois, Ray received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, graduating in 2002.
Afterward, Ray spent 10 years working in a therapeutic school in a residential treatment facility, doing crisis intervention and helping children navigate school days.
She moved to Enid in 2015 and worked as the in-school suspension proctor at Longfellow Middle School and taught STEM classes there, as well.
Ray’s goal was to work in a library, so she began working toward her Master of Library and Information Studies at the University of Oklahoma, which she obtained in May 2021.
The more Ray learned about public libraries, the more she gravitated toward them, so in 2020, when the teen librarian position became available at the Enid library, she jumped on the opportunity.
“I went, ‘Teens — that’s my area. That is my area of expertise,’” she said. “That worked out, and I had a wonderful time being the teen librarian. I loved it.”
Then, after both the positions of deputy director and director became available, Ray became deputy director in November 2021, also stepping into the role as interim library director.
After a period of time, Ray said she decided she really did want to be the library director, and when she found out she was chosen, she said it was like a “huge sigh of relief.”
“Part of being the interim director was deciding, ‘Do I like this?’” Ray said. “Everybody was testing the water — like when you go in for a job interview, you’re interviewing them as much as they’re interviewing you. … I decided that I did want it. I like it more than I thought I would, and once it was decided, it was like, ‘We don’t have to worry about that decision anymore, and now we’re going to continue on with the great stuff at the library.’”
City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who makes hiring decisions for most city of Enid job positions, said Ray interviewed for library director earlier this year, but after the library’s board of directors recommended re-advertising it at the April meeting, he decided to leave it open while Ray continued serving as the interim director.
After several months of working directly with Ray, Gilbert said he has “complete trust and confidence in her abilities” to be the library director and that he’s looking forward to the library’s future.
“I think, while serving as the interim for a year, everyone has gotten to see her capabilities,” he said. “It’s become apparent to me that she’s the best choice. … I’m pleased with her efforts, abilities and capabilities, and I think she’s going to do a fine job.”
Ray said, as library director, she’s looking forward to being a part of all the things the library does for the community and seeing it grow.
She said she wants Enid and Garfield County residents to know “this is their library.”
“We want to hear from you,” Ray said. “What do you want in your library? What can your library do for you? Is there a service or an information-need that we can fulfill? … Being involved with your library and letting your library know what kinds of things you would like to see — that’s how we make a community-centered library.”
