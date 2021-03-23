Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will resume U.S. citizenship classes next month.
Beginning April 7 and continuing until Oct. 27, the citizenship test prep classes will assist students in the preparation for the naturalization test and interview.
The course introduces students to historical and cultural information used on the naturalization test and explores the steps of the naturalization process. Classes are designed for adults who already have obtained a green card and are studying for the exam.
The class will meet 6-7 p.m. every Wednesday, except for May 26, June 30 and July 28.
Students may pre-register for the course online at www.bit.ly/3uQHRIz.
