Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19 2023, with an all-day drive to get people signed up to vote.
The registration drive will be in the library’s first-floor lobby, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration may be completed either online or with a paper form. Everyone who registers to vote must be able to prove they are a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age by election day; and a legal resident of the state they register in.
For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, please contact: mholmes@enid.org.
